Libri. Valeria Vescina presenta “That Summer in Puglia”, il suo esordio letterario in inglese, ambientato nella Città bianca.

Valeria Vescina, nata in Puglia e residente nel Regno Unito da 35 anni, presenta “That Summer in Puglia”, il suo apprezzato esordio letterario in inglese, ambientato nella Città bianca.





Si terrà il prossimo venerdì 31 agosto alle ore 19 nella suggestiva cornice del Giardino dei Vescovi, interno al Museo Diocesano di Ostuni, l’incontro letterario che vedrà protagonista Valeria Vescina e “That Summer in Puglia”, suo primo romanzo. Edito da Eyewear Publishing, il libro racconta di una grande storia d’amore e dell’avvincente ricerca dei motivi che l’hanno condotta alla fine.





Ambientato tra il Sud Italia e Londra, “That Summer in Puglia” ha esordito nella sezione “Italian Day” al Festival Letterario di Oxford FTWeekend 2018. Presentato successivamente a Londra presso Waterstones Kensington e l'Istituto Italiano di Cultura, continua a ricevere ampi consensi di critica.





La storia è quella di Tommaso che ha lasciato Ostuni diciannovenne e vive a Londra nell’anonimato da circa trent’anni. Quando Will, giovane investigatore privato, lo rintraccia, Tommaso gli chiede di non rivelare a nessuno la propria esistenza e per convincerlo, gli confida la storia della sua vita e del suo grande amore per Anna. Durante il racconto, arriva a comprendere il ruolo realmente vissuto negli eventi e le conseguenze di un dolore mai superato. Il destino ha deciso di offrirgli una seconda opportunità, ma è pronto a pagarne il prezzo?





“That Summer in Puglia” tratta del dolore della perdita e del potere dell'amore nelle sue molteplici forme. La Puglia si offre come sfondo ideale a diversi livelli di lettura: emergono le stratificazioni del tempo con antichi segni che diventano parte integrante del racconto e terreno di scavo nel passato di un uomo. Con il ricordo affiorano in Tommaso, sempre più vivi, colori, profumi e sapori di una terra generosa e memorie di un grande amore corrisposto, un fluire di sensazioni perdute e improvvisamente ritrovate.





Valeria Vescina è originaria di Brindisi ma vive da più di trent’anni a Londra, dove è rimasta dopo gli studi universitari in Relazioni Internazionali (University of Birmingham) e in Management (London Business School). Ha lavorato nella City per vent’anni prima di riscoprire la scrittura narrativa conseguendo un Master in Creative & Life Writing (Goldsmiths, University of London). È attiva come autrice, critico e insegnante ed è nel board dell’Hampstead Arts Festival.





L’incontro sarà aperto dai saluti istituzionali di Michele Conte, Presidente del Museo Civico, e dal Sindaco Gianfranco Coppola. Dialogherà con Valeria Vescina il poliedrico scrittore Francesco Dimitri, anch’egli di origini pugliesi e residente a Londra. La presentazione di “That Summer in Puglia”, pensata anche per coinvolgere la nutrita comunità anglofona che da tempo è presente sul territorio ostunese, verrà condotta in inglese e in italiano.





English





Valeria Vescina, born in Puglia and resident in the UK for the last 35 years, presents “That Summer in Puglia”, her acclaimed debut novel in English, set in the “White City” of Ostuni









On Friday 31 August, at 7 pm, author Valeria Vescina will present her debut novel in the enchanting Bishops’ Garden of Ostuni’s Museo Diocesano. “That Summer in Puglia” (Eyewear Publishing) tells the compelling story of a great love and of the reasons for the ensuing heartbreak.





Set in Southern Italy and London, “That Summer in Puglia” had its debut on Italian Day at the FTWeekend Oxford Literary Festival 2018, and its London launches at Waterstones Kensington and at the Italian Cultural Institute. It’s receiving wide critical acclaim.

Tommaso, who left Ostuni age nineteen, has escaped discovery for thirty years – but a young private investigator, Will, has tracked him down in London. Tommaso asks him to pretend never to have found him. To persuade Will, he recounts the story of his life and of his great love, Anna. In the process, he comes to recognise his true role in the events which unfolded, and the legacy of unresolved grief. Now he’s being presented with an unexpected second chance – but is he ready to pay the price?





“That Summer in Puglia” is a tale of loss and of the power of love in its many forms. Puglia offers an ideal setting for a book written at multiple levels: the region’s layers of history are integral to the story, itself an excavation of a man’s past; Tommaso’s increasingly vivid memories of its sensuous colours, aromas and tastes, and of how it felt to love and be loved, and to grieve, eventually overwhelm and transform the discomforting tone with which he at first tries to keep Will – and painful truths – at a distance.





Valeria Vescina was born in Brindisi but has now lived in London for more than thirty years, having remained in the UK after attaining degrees in International Studies (University of Birmingham) and in Management (London Business School). She worked in the City for twenty years before gaining an MA in Creative & Life Writing (Goldsmiths, University of London) and dedicating herself to writing fiction. She is active as an author, reviewer and tutor, and is on the board of the Hampstead Arts Festival.



